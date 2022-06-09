Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 2.3%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 753,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 568,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £17.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)
