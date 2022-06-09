Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 2.3%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 753,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 568,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Immotion Group alerts:

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.