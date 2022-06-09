Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

In other Immuneering news, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.57. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,256. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.