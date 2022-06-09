Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Acquires $10,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Glenn Whaley purchased 3,000 shares of Immunic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,240.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.