Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Acquires $10,640.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,206.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Glenn Whaley purchased 3,000 shares of Immunic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,240.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

