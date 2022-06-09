InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.23.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
