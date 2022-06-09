Insider Buying: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Purchases C$88,115.68 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.
Amos Kazzaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41.
Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48.
About Air Canada (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
