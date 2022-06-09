Insider Buying: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Purchases C$88,115.68 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Amos Kazzaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.16.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

