Insider Buying: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Buys $260,000.00 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKK opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $120.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

