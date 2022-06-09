Insider Buying: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.69 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.