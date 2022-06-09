Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Chairman Purchases $14,700.00 in Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Chairman Ran Roland Kohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ran Roland Kohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Ran Roland Kohen acquired 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SQL Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,615,000.

SQL Technologies Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

