Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TCBIO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
