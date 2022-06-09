Insider Selling: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Sells $160,787.82 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AYI opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

