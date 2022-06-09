Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Sells $667,353.15 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

