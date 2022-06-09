Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$41,700.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,484.

Robert Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Day sold 1,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.51, for a total value of C$14,857.92.

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert Day sold 300 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.84, for a total value of C$4,152.90.

CHW opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. The firm has a market cap of C$250.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.09.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

CHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

