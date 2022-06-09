Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $390,591.36 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 203,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $390,591.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 26th, Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $554,842.47.

On Monday, April 18th, Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $14,450.04.

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $12,171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

