Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $17,621.58 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $17,621.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,977.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EDIT stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

