Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $71,677.20 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at $194,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

First Solar stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 64.0% in the first quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 14,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

