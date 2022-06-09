Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $195,800.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.