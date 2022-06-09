Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $195,800.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.76.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.