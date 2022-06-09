Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,208,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,997,664.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.