Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 144,190 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.