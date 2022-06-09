Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $1,713,023.83 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

