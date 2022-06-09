Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $509,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
