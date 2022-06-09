Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $509,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

