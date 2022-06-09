Insider Selling: Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Senior Officer Sells C$13,650.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Leah Hodges sold 45,500 shares of Tower Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,750 shares in the company, valued at C$58,125.

On Monday, May 30th, Leah Hodges sold 70,000 shares of Tower Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Tower Resources stock opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.95 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.33.

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

