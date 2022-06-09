Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

