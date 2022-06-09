Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells $294,103.71 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

