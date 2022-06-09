Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,453. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $36,249.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

