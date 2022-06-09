Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.55. 1,185,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

