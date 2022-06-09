Inverse Finance (INV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $777,329.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $777,329.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $101.37 or 0.00335666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00191477 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004346 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.