Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,823. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.