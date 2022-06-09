Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.52. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.