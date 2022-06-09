Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

