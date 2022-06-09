IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA stock opened at $220.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

