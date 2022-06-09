iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 10.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.45 and last traded at $133.92. 4,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 296,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,724,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,816,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,354,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

