iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.72). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

iRobot stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.