IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

IRNT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 749,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,812. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,438 shares of company stock worth $5,037,141 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

