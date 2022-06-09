iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3,574.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,957 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.75 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

