iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

