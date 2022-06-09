iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $409.96. 264,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
