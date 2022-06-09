iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $26.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

