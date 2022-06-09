iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

