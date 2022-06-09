iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IJR stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

