Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.40. 13,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 139,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

