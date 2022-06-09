Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

