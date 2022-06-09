ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.96

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 20391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

