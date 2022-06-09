J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.44 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Earnings History for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.