J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.44 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

