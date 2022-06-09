Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $164.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.60. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,187. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

