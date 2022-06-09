Jay Mcgregor Acquires 5,600 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) SVP Jay Mcgregor bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $11,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,883.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.