Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Neena M. Patil Sells 1,000 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
JAZZ stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
