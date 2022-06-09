Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Neena M. Patil Sells 1,000 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JAZZ stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

