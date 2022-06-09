JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $61.40. 19,035,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

