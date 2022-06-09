Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE stock opened at €25.03 ($26.91) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($56.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.