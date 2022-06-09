Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
