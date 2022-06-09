Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

