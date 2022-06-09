JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JOAN. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $322.90 million, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

